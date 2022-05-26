x

Brooks Co. Ranchers Weigh In on Increase of Immigrant Traffic

By: Angelo Vargas

FALFURRIAS – Border security resources are focused on the Rio Grande Valley; that focus is creating a sense of insecurity among some Brooks County residents.

For years, ranchers have seen immigrants use their land to travel north, the only difference now is a decrease in Border Patrol agents.

Ranchers tell CHANNEL 5 NEWS they know agents are overwhelmed.

The Brooks County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Public Safety are stepping in to help.

