Brownsville business seeing increase in shoppers after border restrictions lifted

Workers at one business in Brownsville say they’re trying to keep up with the demand from shoppers after the border reopened to non-essential, vaccinated travelers.

Jennifer Noemi Garcia, an employee at Casa Kevin, said they’re also seeing an increase in sales.

"Especially because of December and Christmas, Thanksgiving, all the holidays are coming," Garcia said.

Esmeralda Zavala Sierra, a shopper visiting from Mexico, said she has noticed prices have gone up since her last visit –but they're not as high as some prices in Mexico.

"Like the toys for Christmas, it's better to buy them here… for the kids,” Zavala Sierra said.

Other businesses say that they're expecting more shoppers this weekend.

