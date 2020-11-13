Brownsville drive-thru testing sites helping health officials track pandemic severity

Brownsville elected leaders and health experts weighed in on the latest numbers in a press conference Thursday to provide updates on their drive-thru testing sites.

The city’s drive-thru testing sites have administered almost 16,000 PCR tests since their set up earlier this year — 58% percent of those were uninsured residents.

Public Health Director Dr. Art Rodriguez said the data collected from the sites helps public health officials get an insight on how things are going.

Brownsville is currently the only city in South Texas with its own PCR testing sites.

Rodriquez is encouraging residents regardless of insurance to take advantage of the the program by signing up at btxcares.com.

Watch the video for the full story.