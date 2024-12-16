x

Brownsville Fire Department: Semi-trailer spills gravel onto roadway after losing control

7 hours 51 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, December 16 2024 Dec 16, 2024 December 16, 2024 11:09 AM December 16, 2024

The Brownsville Fire Department is working to clear an accident involving a semi-trailer.

The accident occurred on FM 511 and Devon Drive.

Brownsville Assistant Fire Chief Eugenio Cardenas said the semi-trailer had issues stopping, lost control and flipped over, spilling gravel onto the roadway.

No injuries have been reported.

Brownsville Police Department spokesperson Abril Luna said the accident is under investigation and the Texas Department of Transportation will be handling the cleanup of the gravel.

