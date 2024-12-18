Brownsville ISD delivers Christmas gifts to students without homes

This holiday season, Brownsville ISD staff members and volunteers checked their list twice.

On Tuesday, the group spent the day spreading extra holiday joy.

School buses were packed up with presents, and volunteers visited more than 50 campuses across the district with surprise Christmas gifts for students who don’t have homes.

"A homeless youth student is one that is living in a temporary shelter, some of them do stay in our local motels or hotels,” Brownsville ISD Chief of Operations Nellie Cantu said. “These students actually are truly homeless, and it's unlikely that without this little something that we do for them that they won't get a gift.”

Brownsville ISD administrators were able to pull off this gift giveaway with help from the Blue Knights — a non-profit made up of former law enforcement officers.

The volunteers delivered the gifts to 430 students in the district.

Brownsville ISD plans to keep the tradition going to bring more smiles to kids’ faces.

Watch the video above for the full story.