Brownsville ISD to rename schools that are part of consolidation plan
Brownsville Independent School District will soon meet to talk about renaming the schools that are part of their consolidation plan.
The district voted to close down three elementary schools, Cromack Elementary, Garza Elementary and Del Castillo Elementary, to save money as they face a $20 million deficit.
RELATED STORY: Brownsville ISD closing 3 elementary campuses as part of district consolidation plan
Students at Cromack Elementary will be moved to Castaneda Elementary, students at Garza Elementary will be moved to Southmost Elementary and students at Del Castillo Elementary will be moved to Morningside Elementary.
Three committees have been formed based on the schools that will be combined.
Officials will talk about the renaming process on Wednesday, and the school board could vote on the names as early as next week.
