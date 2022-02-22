Brownsville lowers COVID-19 threat level from significant to moderate

Brownsville has lowered its COVID-19 Threat Matrix from significant (level 3) to moderate (level 2), according to a news release from the city.

Officials say a threat level 2 signifies that residents should remain vigilant, continue wearing a mask, and use proper hand-washing techniques.

The lowering of the Threat Matrix level comes in time for Brownsville’s annual Charro Days Fiesta. Officials announced that the event would resume in-person festivities after being canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic.

“Charro Days represent the vibrancy of cultures in Texas and Mexico. We are so proud of our community members who are doing their part in getting vaccinated and wearing masks that we are able to lower the threat matrix level just in time for the celebration,” Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez said in the news release. “I do want to remind everyone that the pandemic is not over yet. Please continue to stay vigilant. If you are feeling sick, please get tested and stay home.”

Brownsville previously raised the COVID-19 Threat Matrix from moderate to significant in January, citing a rise in positive coronavirus infections across the city.

For more information on the Brownsville COVID-19 Threat Matrix, contact Brownsville Public Health Director Dr. Arturo Rodriguez via email or by calling 956-542-3437.

Brownsville residents can call the COVID-19 hotline at 956-394-0012, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City officials urge residents to stay vigilant and continue practicing sanitation practices.

For more information and updates on vaccination clinics in Brownsville, visit www.btxcares.com.