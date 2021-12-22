Brownsville Man Facing Charges after Shooting at People in US Illegally

UPDATE (11/5): A Brownsville man who allegedly opened fire on a group of illegal crossers remains in federal custody.

According to a federal complaint, Enrique Fernandez shot at the group when they crossed through his property.

Investigators say the 56-year-old told a Cameron County Sheriff's deputy that he fired into the air to scare them off.

Fernandez is due back in court for a bond hearing on Thursday.

---

BROWNSVILLE – A Brownsville man is behind bars after police say he shot his pistol at two people near the Rio Grande.

The 56-year-old man is facing charges for unlawfully discharging a firearm inside city limits.

U.S. Border Patrol agents were the first to arrive at the scene, which unfolded around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, and later called the Brownsville Police Department for assistance.

Authorities say the two people he allegedly shot were determined to be in the country illegally but were not injured.

The man is set to be arraigned Friday morning.

