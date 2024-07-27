Brownsville Man Struggles to Sell Property Near Rio Grande

BROWNSVILLE – A Brownsville man with property along the border says he’s been trying to sell his property for four years.

Rusty Monsees is 71-years old, lives alone, and is currently battling cancer.

He says everyone who’s interested in the property ends up passing up for safety concerns; every night he sees people crossing into the U.S. illegally.

“The aggravation the anxiety and everything else put up with it and this stuff is shortening the remainder of the time that I got," says Monsees.

Craig Grove with Grove Realty explains purchasing land along the river comes with a lot of questions for potential buyers.

"This has been going on for several years ever since they really started working on the border wall the first time... you know the land near the border and the river is kind of almost like a no-man’s land," says Grove.

He explains every piece of property is different, and advises residents in a similar situation to hire an experienced realtor to help.

