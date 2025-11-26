Brownsville man to distribute supplies to those in need

A cold front is approaching the Rio Grande Valley, and a Brownsville father is helping others stay warm.

Maximiliano Ortiz is the founder of the non-profit organization Catching Smiles. He spent last week collecting blankets and clothes from friends and family to distribute to those in need in downtown Brownsville.

Ortiz said it's an effort he started after going through tough times himself.

“It was our big idea to try to come and bring them some clothes to help them cope with the cold, as well as a small plate of food for them,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz said he knows the struggles and challenges some people face. His story starts Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico. He said he left home because of problems with his family and arrived in the United States in 2013 with little money.

“I was forced to come here. I was detained by immigration, and being away from my family was a very difficult time for me,” Ortiz said. “It made me appreciate not only life, but also my freedom, and being able to take advantage of the opportunities that life presents."

Ortiz is a legal resident, and he said he's taking the good he's received and paying it forward by creating Catching Smiles.

Ortiz said he believes a small deed from the few can create a big impact for those in need.

“It doesn't take much to help because together we make a difference,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz is still accepting donations. He and his family will sort through everything and hand them out on Friday in front of the La Plaza bus station.

Those who’d like to donate can message Catching Smiles on Facebook, or contact Ortiz at 956-742-7900.

