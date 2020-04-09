Brownsville mayor clarifies on school closure mandate

Brownsville city leaders clarified on an amended emergency order on Wednesday, closing schools for the remainder of the year.

On Tuesday Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez signed a second amendment to the emergency order issued last month ordering school campuses close for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.

The order clarified that it should not be construed to prevent the school from meal programs and remote class options.

The Brownsville Independent School District responded to the order saying the order from the city should be considered void and unenforceable due to Mendez’ lack of jurisdiction over BISD.

In a response on Facebook, Mendez stressed that the language called for the continuation of the remote learning and meal programs - only mandating closure of facilities.

The city understands it has no jurisdiction over curriculum for the district, Mendez explained.

