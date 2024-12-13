Brownsville opening new senior center

A new senior center will soon open in Brownsville.

Channel 5 News got a look at the center, located at 519 E. Madison St., during a soft opening held on Thursday.

Older adults will be able to go to the center for education programs, health and fitness classes, and to play loteria.

The city is partnering with contract instructors and community partners to run the facility.

The facility is free and for people over the age of 60.

The center will officially open on Monday, Dec. 16 at 8 a.m.