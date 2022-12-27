Brownsville plants trees as everlasting tribute to COVID deaths

The City of Brownsville honored the lives lost due to COVID-19 with an everlasting tribute of planting trees.

One resident used the ceremony to remember his uncle.

"I lost my uncle in the first few weeks of covid, so it brings back a lot of memories and feelings." Juan Chapa said. "I was really close to him, and you know, he got it. And we thought he was going to get better, and then he passed away the next day."

Chapa was among the dozens of others who attended a tree planting ceremony at Monte Bella Park.

"It symbolizes new life, and you know like I said I lost my uncle, godfather, and it will help me remember him." Chapa said.

About 18 oak trees now serve as living memorials.

"These trees will grow and mature, just like our memories will grow and mature as we go forward." Brownsville City Commissioner Rose Gowen, said.

More than 2,300 COVID related deaths have been reported in Cameron County.

Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo says more than two years into the pandemic and people are still catching the virus. He says more are testing positive as a result of holiday gatherings, but fewer people are dying.

"There's that disconnect between an increase in cases and increase in hospitalizations, which you know is attributed to vaccination." Castillo said. "I think we really have to learn how to live with this, and so it's each person adjusting their behaviors based on their individual risks for this disease."

As the public and health officials continue to navigate the ever-changing pandemic, the tress at Monte Bella Park will serve as an everlasting tribute.

"I think everybody can come to this area and watch these trees grow and remember their loved ones." Chapa said.