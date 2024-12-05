Brownsville police: Aggravated robbery suspect arrested, second suspect remains at large

The Brownsville Police Department has arrested one man in connection with an aggravated robbery and are searching for a second suspect.

The incident occurred on November 22 in the parking lot of a restaurant at the 3200 block of Pablo Kisel Boulevard.

Brownsville police spokesperson Abril Luna said a female victim reported her 2024 Lexus vehicle was stolen at gunpoint; two other victims were also threatened.

Luna said on November 25, Jariod Raphael Orozco was arrested in connection with the robbery. He is facing three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery.

According to Luna, Brownsville police are searching for the prime suspect, Pedro Antonio Sosa, who remains at large. Police believe he is hiding with family or friends in Matamoros, Tamaulipas.

Sosa is considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Brownsville police at 956-548-7000.