Brownsville police arrest man driving stolen vehicle

A 28-year-old man was charged with theft of a motor vehicle after he was caught behind the wheel of a stolen truck, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Brayan Trujillo was identified as the man behind the wheel of a stolen 2023 Chevrolet Silverado, according to Brownsville police spokesperson Abril Luna.

Trujillo was arrested on Thursday after the vehicle was found at the Stripes located at 702 US-281 in Los Indios, according to police. The truck had been reported stolen earlier that day.

Brownsville police have previously warned truck thieves are targeting GMC Sierras and Chevy Silverados.

“They're working in large groups. This person was somebody that was recruited to steal the vehicles and cross them over to Mexico,” Luna said.

Police recommend drivers use a steering wheel lock to protect your vehicle, or an air tag to track it.