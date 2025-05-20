Brownsville Police Department warns of string of Jeep Gladiator thefts

The Brownsville Police Department said they’re tracking a new trend involving thieves targeting Jeep Gladiators.

The warning comes after a 14-year-old suspect was found Monday behind the wheel of a stolen Jeep Gladiator.

According to previous reports, the teen suspect led police officers on a chase where they collided with multiple vehicles while fleeing law enforcement.

READ MORE: 14-year-old driver arrested following Brownsville police chase

Colin Arih, a resident of Ontario, Canada — who is in Brownsville for work — said he was the one who reported the Jeep Gladiator stolen. Arih said he was renting the vehicle and it was taken from the parking lot of the hotel he was staying at.

“It was a first for me, I've never had anything stolen like that, so I was in shock,” Arih said.

Police were able to locate the vehicle because an air tag was inside it, leading to the arrest of the teen suspect.

Brownsville police spokesperson Abril Luna said criminals using underage drivers is a common tactic.

“Juveniles, they're really easily influenced,” Luna said. “These people are offering them fast money, fast cash. They can give them $500-$600, and to them it's like $1 million."

RELATED STORY: Conviction in deadly Cameron Park shooting highlights string of young adult arrests

According to Luna, as of Monday, 15 vehicles have been reported stolen in Brownsville this month.

Nine of those vehicles have been Jeep Gladiators.

“There's not really a reason why they're targeting these vehicles, it's just what they're preferring at this moment,” Luna said.

Police say there are many ways to protect your vehicle from getting stolen. Tips include installing a kill switch, or buying a steering wheel club.

Watch the video above for the full story.