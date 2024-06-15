Brownsville police investigate vandalism of rainbow-colored crosswalk

An investigation is underway after a crosswalk in Brownsville was vandalized.

Brownsville City Commissioner Roy De Los Santos says police are working with local businesses in the area to look at any surveillance footage they may have.

Police say they will also be looking at footage from cameras at intersections downtown.

The crosswalks were painted into a rainbow over a week ago, in honor of Pride Month. It was vandalized sometime early Saturday morning and covered with white paint.

No word officially on whether the city plans to repaint the crosswalk.

"I do know that there are several individuals and local businesses who've offered to pitch in to cover the cost of repainting it so that it's at no expense to the taxpayers. So I'm hopeful that the city will do that," De Los Santos said.

The commissioner also says this isn't the first time the LGBTQ+ community was a target of hate. Three years ago, their Pride flag was stolen.