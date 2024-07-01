Brownsville police launching new program to help dispatchers know someone's medical history

The Brownsville Police Department is rolling out a new program called Rapid SOS.

The program will help dispatchers know the medical history of people registered in their database.

Brownsville residents can register for free, and police say it can be an essential tool for people with disabilities.

The information provided gives dispatchers and responding officers the information they need to help keep residents safe.

"It's really important for anyone who is not able to communicate their emergency when they call 911. Dispatchers will be able to pull up their profile and have all their medical information conditions listed for that household or anybody that creates those profiles," Brownsville Police Department Public Information Officer Abril Luna said.

Those interested in signing up for Rapid SOS can click here.

Watch the video above for the full story.