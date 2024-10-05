Brownsville police search for missing man

The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing since Sept. 23.

Police said 41-year-old Marco Antonio Valles Trevino was last seen at around 5:40 a.m. and his family last heard from him at 7 a.m.

Trevino is described as 6 feet tall, approximately 230 lbs, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a brown Kia Sportage with Texas license plate RPM-8259.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Brownsville police at 956-548-7000.