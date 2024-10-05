Brownsville police search for missing man
The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing since Sept. 23.
Police said 41-year-old Marco Antonio Valles Trevino was last seen at around 5:40 a.m. and his family last heard from him at 7 a.m.
Trevino is described as 6 feet tall, approximately 230 lbs, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a brown Kia Sportage with Texas license plate RPM-8259.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Brownsville police at 956-548-7000.
More News
News Video
-
Weslaco police investigate reports of shots fired near Bobby Lackey Stadium
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 4, 2024
-
Consumer Reports: The great canned pumpkin
-
Highway memorial sign in Edinburg unveiled for fallen state trooper
-
Hidalgo County Elections Office explain different ways to register to vote
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 4, 2024
-
Storm Montoya sets school touchdown record in Brownsville Veterans win over Pioneer
-
New museum exhibit to honor Weslaco Lady Panthers softball championship win
-
Game of the Week Preview: Port Isabel vs. Roma
-
Band of the Week - PSJA North High School