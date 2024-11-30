Brownsville police search for missing man

The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who was last heard from more than a week ago.

Police say 45-year-old Cesar Roberto Gonzalez was last heard from on November 21 when a family member spoke to him on the phone; it is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Gonzalez is described as 5'11, 250 pounds, black and gray hair, brown eyes and medium complexion.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts are urged to contact Brownsville police at 956-548-7000.