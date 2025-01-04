Brownsville post office building to be renamed after fallen soldier
A fallen soldier from Brownsville will have a lasting legacy after a community landmark was renamed.
The post office building on East Los Ebanos Boulevard will be renamed after First Lieutenant Andres Zermeño.
The Army soldier was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2011 during Operation Enduring Freedom. Zermeño was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade while on patrol; he is survived by his wife and two children.
The push to rename the post office was spearheaded by Congressman Vicente Gonzalez.
