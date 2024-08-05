Brownsville road open after weekend tractor trailer crash spills ethanol

The road on the intersection of International Boulevard and Frontage Road in Brownsville is now clear and open for traffic.

An 18-wheeler tipped over on Saturday and, spilling 13,000 gallons of ethanol on the street. Authorities were out for hours pouring sand on the liquid.

RELATED STORY: Police: Overturned tractor-trailer spilling ethanol in Brownsville

City officials said the spilled ethanol was minimal, and it was all cleaned up immediately.