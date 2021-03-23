Brownsville seeing increase in migrants

The city of Brownsville is seeing an increase in migrants being dropped off at the city’s downtown bus station by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The city was averaging around 150 migrants daily --but that's gone up over the last few days. Last Sunday brought 234 migrants to the city's bus station.

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez said says the city can handle up to 250 migrants daily, but the issue won‘t be solved without comprehensive immigration reform.

“We can do stop gaps in the meantime as far as trying to meter and send back a certain amount of people knowing what our capacity is on a daily basis and then trying to screen and really encourage people to do their asylum request in their own country or country of origin,” Mayor Mendez said. “But until we see that I think we're going to continue to see people coming."

The city has brought on some temporary staffing to help process migrants. According to Mendez, the federal government will reimburse the city for those costs.