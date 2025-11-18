Brownsville shop reacts to selling $78 million winning lottery ticket

A family-run bait and tackle shop in Brownsville is now part of lotto history after selling a $78 million ticket.

Owners of Gordon's Bait and Tackle Shop, located on South Padre Island Highway, say it's been nonstop excitement since the news broke, but the best part is knowing one of their customers just became a multi-millionaire.

Gordon's Bait and Tackle has operated as a family-run business since 1972.

Gas, gum, and fishing gear is what they are known for, but after the Texas Lotto announced they sold a $78 million ticket, co-owner Gary Williams says it's all people are talking about.

"But the main thing is we've been getting calls from people all over congratulating us for a big win," Williams said.

For over 30 years, Gordon's has sold lottery tickets, but Williams says they've never seen a jackpot like this.

"It was just unbelievable, after all these years, you know. I knew someday this might happen, but never knew it would happen like this," Williams said.

The winning ticket's cash value is $43.6 million before taxes.

While Gordon's Bait and Tackle won't get a cash reward, Williams says knowing one of their longtime customers won is prize enough.

"Only in the Mega and the Powerball do they pay incentives, but for this game the store gets nothing," Williams said.

But Williams says there's still a silver lining, the buzz has brought in more customers, many hoping for some lotto luck of their own.

"Maybe today I am the lucky winner," customer Luis Romo said. "Let's pray to God, you never know."

The jackpot was the result of a record 116 drawings without a winner, making it the sixth largest in Texas Lottery history. But rather than focus on the fame of it all, Williams is just happy for his customer.

"We always like to see our customers win, you know, if they're a winner, we're a winner," Williams said.

The Texas Lottery says they are still waiting for the winner to come forward.

Officials recommend signing the ticket, keeping it in a safe place, and contacting the Texas Lottery to claim the prize.

