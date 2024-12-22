Brownsville teens donate almost 200 gifts to mental health patients

A group of Brownsville teens gave back this weekend.

The teens are part of Compassionate RGV, a student-led group aimed at advancing mental health awareness in the Rio Grande Valley.

Last month, Channel 5 News told you that the group was selling baked goods at the Brownsville Farmers Market to buy Christmas gifts for psychiatric patients at the Rio Grande State Center facility in Harlingen.

Since then, they’ve raised thousands of dollars and bought nearly 200 Christmas gifts that were delivered on Saturday.

The gifts ranged from tablets to stuffed animals.