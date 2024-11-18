Brownsville teens help build Holiday Village

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Dean Porter Park in Brownsville as the city prepares for the opening night of their annual Holiday Village.

The holiday attraction features 37 Christmas inspired cottages, and about half of them were built by Come Dream, Come Build's Youth Build Program.

According to the CDCB website, young adults in the program can receive GED classes, CNC manufacturing, leadership development, and certifications in construction and welding certifications.

Jose Limon, 16, is one of the students who helped build the cottages.

“I'm proud of myself, and I just look back at it as something that I did,” Limon said. “I've never done something like this.

Building the holiday cottages was a three-month-long project.

“I was proud and happy that they took on this challenge,” Youth Build Program Construction Trainer Jaime Ibarra said. “I may have all this experience and all this knowledge, but at the end of the day, our kids are what makes this happen. I couldn't have done it without them.”

With the guidance of Ibarra and the help of engineers, architects and the students, the group was able to create the Holiday Village cottages. The teens even designed two of the cottages — a North Pole nursery themed one and an air-conditioned repair shop.

Students say they’re eager for the community to see their work.

“I put all my effort doing that house, and seeing all the people enjoying it — I feel happy seeing it,” Youth Build Program member Ximena Salazar said,

The Holiday Village opens Monday, Nov. 25, and runs through Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at 501 E. Ringgold St.

Watch the video above for the full story.