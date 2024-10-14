Brownsville Veterans' Storm Montoya reflects on breaking all-time touchdown record

BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Veterans' senior starting quarterback Storm Montoya became the school's all-time leader in touchdowns at their game against Sharyland Pioneer. Montoya sat with 57 touchdowns at game's end, breaking the previous record of 55.

"I give all my props to my teammates and my coaches, you know they helped me out to become the better man", said Montoya.

Chargers head coach J.C. Ramirez says, "he got to break this record but what some people might not know is that he's played varsity football since he was a freshman. We kind of knew he was destined to have a great career here."

This accomplishment is extra special for Montoya, as he joins his grandfather as a part of Brownsville Veterans history.

"His grandpa coach Larry Gibson he was one of our first basketball coach here and so he was here for the first 12 years of this school being open. Storm was one of those kids where he was always here, he's always been a Charger." Ramirez said Storm's special connection with Brownsville Veterans.

Montoya expresses, "My grandpa is apart of history, you know he had a lot of good runs with his team like playoffs so to be apart with him it means a lot."