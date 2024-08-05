Buena Vida Housing Development in Brownsville to undergo renovations

One of the oldest public housing buildings in Brownsville is set to get a pretty pricey makeover.

The renovation project comes with a more than $56 million price tag. The housing development spans six blocks and has sat empty since March 2021.

The buildings, first built in 1938, will be torn down, and 212 new units will be built on the more than 12 acre property.

The Housing Authority of Brownsville say 82 units will be prioritized for senior citizens and 80 units set up for families, with the remaining 50 for families who are victims of domestic violence.

A majority of the $56 million allocated to the Brownsville Housing Opportunity Corporation came from housing tax credits from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

Housing Authority of Brownsville Chief Executive Officer Carla Mancha says this project is a win because there is such a huge need for housing since the pandemic.

"Our waitlist was between 4,500 to 5,000," Mancha said. "Since COVID, our waitlist has ranged between 8,500 to a little bit over 11,000 on the waitlist."

They are hoping to start construction next year in the fall of 2025, but the units aren't expected to be move in ready until 2027.

The families who lived in those buildings before will get first priority to move back in when the renovations are finished.