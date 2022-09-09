California congressman visits the Valley

California Congressman Adam Schiff was in the Valley on Thursday.

Schiff and Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez touted recent bills signed into law by President Biden last year.

One of those is the infrastructure law that called for $1 trillion in funding. Airports in Brownsville, Harlingen, the Port of Harlingen and the Port of Brownsville will be getting a piece of the funding.

Congressman Schiff also took the opportunity to talk about the need for funding to deal with climate change.

"The intense heat, drought issues, the danger of fire, these are really prevalent conditions in both of our areas, so were comparing notes about what we're doing and the resources that are needed," Schiff said.