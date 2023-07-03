Cameron Co. Tax Assessor-Collector’s Record Expunged

BROWNSVILLE – A year after the Cameron County Tax-Assessor Collector was found not guilty of a 23-count indictment, his record on that case has now been expunged.

A judge granted Tony Yzaguirre’s request in late January.

He told CHANNEL 5 NEWS Tuesday expunging his record tied to allegations of corruption within the tax-assessor collector office is something that needed to be done.

"Hopefully, this is the end of this chapter in my life," he said.

A judge granted that all records tied to the 23-count indictment case against him be deleted from the record in courts, as well as local and state law enforcement databases.

Yzaguirre said he wanted to clear his and his family's name, and the integrity of his office.

He knows it'll be tougher to delete some of the public's negative perception of him.

"There's no money in the world that's going to clear your name from people's mind," Yzaguirre said. "Since the day I came back, slowly but surely, people are understanding this shouldn't have happened."

We wanted to find out Cameron County taxpayers' perception of Yzaguirre.

"There's a culture of corruption that needs to be cleaned out. And it won't until the people vote them out of office," said Brent, a Brownsville resident.

Maria de la Rosa said authorities didn't have evidence against Yzaguirre.

"They should've checked their case before to make sure of what they were doing," she said, "because once they arrest you, that's it. And you're left to figure it out."

Yzaguirre said he has no plans to retire, especially now that he has a clean record.

He won't be up for re-election till 2020.