Cameron County announces $264 million project to modernize Gateway International Bridge
An Alabama-based construction company was awarded $264 million to modernize the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville, according to Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr.
The modernization project will renovate the port of entry by demolishing existing facilities and expanding key areas, a Friday news release from Treviño’s office stated.
According to the release, the existing administration building will be replaced by a new, 48,000 square foot administration building to provide a modern workspace for federal inspection agencies.
The inspection area will expand to 10 primary lanes and 24 secondary inspection spaces with canopies, up from five lanes and 15 spaces, respectively.
Additional upgrades include a new 9,000 square foot outbound inspection area and new parking lots to accommodate staff and visitors, the release added.
The new port of entry will be all-electric and will feature water-saving fixtures and energy-efficient building systems.
The funds were provided by the General Services Administration.
“I am excited to learn of GSA’s contract award to Brasfield & Gorrie. The company has a great reputation and I have no doubt they will do great work at Cameron County’s Gateway International Bridge,” Treviño stated in the news release. “For years, Cameron County advocated for funding to see this expansion and modernization project come to fruition. This contract award is a huge step in the process, and we are excited for the project to start.”
The design process of the project is set to begin in February 2025.
More News
News Video
-
Prescription Health: Growing concern over strokes striking earlier
-
Suspects charged in Edinburg auto theft investigation
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Providing care to expectant mothers
-
Cameron County announces $264 million project to modernize Gateway International Bridge
-
Edinburg police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
Sports Video
-
UTRGV women's basketball takes thrilling OT win to open Holiday Classic
-
K.T. Raimey and Trey Miller shine in UTRGV win over Southern Utah
-
Donna hires Weldon Jones as head football coach and athletic coordinator
-
Weslaco's Lola Reyes signs to Temple College Softball
-
Hidalgo's Rosbel Barrera signs with Western Texas College