Cameron County announces $264 million project to modernize Gateway International Bridge

An Alabama-based construction company was awarded $264 million to modernize the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville, according to Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr.

The modernization project will renovate the port of entry by demolishing existing facilities and expanding key areas, a Friday news release from Treviño’s office stated.

According to the release, the existing administration building will be replaced by a new, 48,000 square foot administration building to provide a modern workspace for federal inspection agencies.

The inspection area will expand to 10 primary lanes and 24 secondary inspection spaces with canopies, up from five lanes and 15 spaces, respectively.

Additional upgrades include a new 9,000 square foot outbound inspection area and new parking lots to accommodate staff and visitors, the release added.

The new port of entry will be all-electric and will feature water-saving fixtures and energy-efficient building systems.

The funds were provided by the General Services Administration.

“I am excited to learn of GSA’s contract award to Brasfield & Gorrie. The company has a great reputation and I have no doubt they will do great work at Cameron County’s Gateway International Bridge,” Treviño stated in the news release. “For years, Cameron County advocated for funding to see this expansion and modernization project come to fruition. This contract award is a huge step in the process, and we are excited for the project to start.”

The design process of the project is set to begin in February 2025.