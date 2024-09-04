Cameron County approves $225 million budget

Cameron County’s budget for the new fiscal year increased by $15 million compared to the previous one.

County commissioners approved the $255 million budget, according to a Tuesday news release.

The budget, which goes into effect on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, includes a property tax rate reduction of half a cent, and a five percent pay increase for all full-time county employees.

“We’re giving back to our hardworking and dedicated employees and reducing the property tax rate for all property owners in Cameron County,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. stated in the news release.

This is the second consecutive year the county decreased their property tax rate, the release added.