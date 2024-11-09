Cameron County beaches closed due to high tides brought by Hurricane Rafael

Cameron County announced the closure of several beaches on Saturday due to high tides brought by recent developments in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to a news release, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. has ordered the temporary closure of Boca Chica Beach, County Beach Access No. 3, County Beach Access No. 4, County Beach Access No. 5, also known as E.K. Atwood Park Pavilion, and County Beach Access No. 6.

The beaches will be temporarily closed until further notice to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic, according to the news release.

"Because of this, we ask that all individuals be cautious when visiting our beaches and heed the

advice of authorities patrolling our beaches. In addition, be aware of the Flag Advisory System

which notes the current surf conditions," the release said.

According to the release, Isla Blanca Park and Andy Bowie County Park will remain open until further notice.

For more information or updates, call the Cameron County Parks and Recreation Department at 956-761-3701 or click here.