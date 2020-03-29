Cameron County confirm second community transmission virus case, total now 20
BROWNSVILLE – On Saturday, Cameron County health officials confirmed seven additional cases of the coronavirus. The new cases bring the total number of cases to 20.
Among the patients was a 43-year-old Brownsville man who reported no recent travel outside of the county and had no known contact with anyone else who contracted the virus. This is considered to be a case of community transmission, the second reported in the county.
The other cases involve four Brownsville residents, a 50-year-old woman from San Benito and a 62-year-old Los Fresnos man; all of those cases are travel-related.
All seven patients are currently under home isolation.
