Cameron County confirms an additional coronavirus-related death, 98 more cases

On Saturday, Health officials in Cameron County confirmed an additional coronavirus-related death and announced 98 more people tested positive to the virus.

According to a news release from the county, the patient who died was an 83-year-old female resident of Los Fresnos and passed away at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville. This raises the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Cameron County to 55.

The number of confirmed cases is now 2,183 in Cameron County. 1,390 people have recovered.