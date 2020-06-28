Cameron County confirms an additional coronavirus-related death, 98 more cases
On Saturday, Health officials in Cameron County confirmed an additional coronavirus-related death and announced 98 more people tested positive to the virus.
According to a news release from the county, the patient who died was an 83-year-old female resident of Los Fresnos and passed away at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville. This raises the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Cameron County to 55.
The number of confirmed cases is now 2,183 in Cameron County. 1,390 people have recovered.
