Cameron County COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Saturday

Cameron County will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, April 17 in Los Fresnos.

The clinic will be distributing first dosages of the Moderna vaccine in a first-come, first-served basis at the Los Fresnos EMS & fire station – located at 100 Rodeo Drive.

Vaccines will be distributed to those aged 18 and older starting at 6 a.m. until supplies last.

Those wanting to attend can start parking at the clinic at 3 a.m. Saturday.