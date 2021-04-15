Cameron County COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Saturday
Cameron County will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, April 17 in Los Fresnos.
The clinic will be distributing first dosages of the Moderna vaccine in a first-come, first-served basis at the Los Fresnos EMS & fire station – located at 100 Rodeo Drive.
Vaccines will be distributed to those aged 18 and older starting at 6 a.m. until supplies last.
Those wanting to attend can start parking at the clinic at 3 a.m. Saturday.
