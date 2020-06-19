Cameron County data shows younger age groups source to spreading COVID-19
Younger adults are at the center of a spike in COVID-19 cases across the Rio Grande Valley.
On Friday morning, Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez broke down the data of two different age groups — people ages 20 to 29 and ages 30 to 39.
Dr. Joseph McCormick, with UT Health in Brownville, agrees age is playing a role in new cities in Cameron County popping up on daily infection reports.
Since the end of May, Cameron County has seen almost a sevenfold increase of COVID-19 cases. From an average of about 10 cases per day to 70.
Watch the video above for the full report.
