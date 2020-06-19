x

Cameron County data shows younger age groups source to spreading COVID-19

2 hours 51 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 June 19, 2020 6:10 PM June 19, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic
By: Rudy Mireles

Younger adults are at the center of a spike in COVID-19 cases across the Rio Grande Valley.

On Friday morning, Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez broke down the data of two different age groups — people ages 20 to 29 and ages 30 to 39.

Dr. Joseph McCormick, with UT Health in Brownville, agrees age is playing a role in new cities in Cameron County popping up on daily infection reports.

Since the end of May, Cameron County has seen almost a sevenfold increase of COVID-19 cases. From an average of about 10 cases per day to 70.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days