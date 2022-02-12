Cameron County Elections Department prepares for March Primary elections

Early voting for the March 1 primaries starts on Monday, Feb. 14.

Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said the department is getting early voting site supervisors and clerks ready ahead of Monday to make sure they're up-to-date on any and all new information.

Garza says voters will be able to choose whether to vote in the Republican primary or Democratic primary, and see the list of candidates for the offices that the party's nominating to be on the November 2022 ballot.

Garza also reminded voters about precinct changes and redistricting that affected more than 37,000 voters. Those impacted by those changes should be looking for a notification in their mail that lets them know if they have to go to a different location to vote.

Watch the video above for the full story.