Cameron County expanding operations with drive-thru tax office in San Benito

After three months of remodeling and just over a $1 million of investment, a drive-thru bank in downtown San Benito will reopen after eight years of sitting vacant. This time, as a place to pay your taxes.

Cameron County Tax Assessor-Collector Tony Yzaguirre Jr. saw the historical San Benito Bank and Trust building as an opportunity to expand from the county annex building.

"Citizens can use our drive-thrus to get their license tags and or pay their property taxes," Yzaguirre said.

The lanes won't open until February.

Across the street, the actual bank sits empty for now.

"We're looking towards the future and see what types of other services other than taxes that we could provide to the residents of this part of the county," said Cameron County Administrator Pete Sepulveda Jr.

Sepulveda expects to have a plan for the building by spring.