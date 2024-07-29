Cameron County fugitive wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a child

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

The sheriff's office said back in February 2020, deputies responded to a San Benito residence and made contact with a mother who said her daughter accused 55-year-old Armando Alvarado of sexual assault.

Investigators collected enough evidence to support the allegations and secured warrants for Alvarado. He is wanted on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child, continuous sexual abuse of a young child and online solicitation of a minor, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said they learned Alvarado fled to Mexico.

Anyone with any information on Alvarado's whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff's office at 956-554-6700 or the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.