Cameron County holding multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

Several Cameron County entities will hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics after the county announced the Cameron County Public Health Department will allocate 6,000 first-dose Moderna vaccines, with the state of Texas providing another 1,000 vaccines.

The state of Texas will vaccinate 1,000 individuals at a vaccination clinic set for Wednesday, April 7 in Port Isabel, according to a news release from the office of Cameron county judge Eddie Trevino Jr.

Those seeking more information can go to the city website or contact the city at 956-943-2682.

The 6,000 first-dose vaccines the county is receiving will be allocated to the Brownsville school district, city of Brownsville and city of Harlingen, the release stated.

Harlingen will host their vaccination clinic on Wednesday, April 7 and the city of Brownsville will host theirs on Friday, April 9, the release stated.

The Brownsville school district will set up a first-dose vaccination clinic later this week to vaccinate staff members, according to the release.

“All individuals are encouraged to visit the cities website for vaccine availability and registration,” the release said.

The Cameron County Public Health department will also host a second-dose vaccination clinic on Friday, April 9 at the Los Fresnos fire Department from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The clinic is for those who received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, March 11 at the same location. Individuals are asked to arrive with the COVID-19 vaccination card.

Second dose Moderna vaccines have also been allocated to the cities of Brownsville, Harlingen, La Feria, Los Fresnos, Los Indios and Port Isabel, the release stated.