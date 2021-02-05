Cameron County judge extends emergency management order until March 5

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino on Friday extended the county's emergency management order until March 5.

Read the entire order here.

The initial order, issued on Jan. 8, was set to end on Friday at 12 p.m.

In accordance with the order, all restaurants in Cameron County will remain at 50 percent capacity and all bars and similar establishments will remain closed until officials report seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients is 15 percent or less.

Trevino is expected to hold a press conference in Harlingen at 10:30 a.m. Friday with a COVID-19 update.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.