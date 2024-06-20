Cameron County judge signs disaster declaration in response to Tropical Storm Alberto

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. Courtesy photo

Cameron County is under a disaster declaration resulting from Tropical Storm Alberto, according to a news release.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. signed the declaration on Thursday, the day after Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 51 Texas counties. All four counties in the Rio Grande Valley are included in the governor’s declaration.

READ MORE: RGV counties included in Abbott’s disaster declaration for Tropical Storm Alberto

According to a news release, the governor’s declaration certifies that Tropical Storm Alberto “poses a threat of imminent disaster, including widespread and severe property damage, injury and loss of life due to widespread flooding, life-threatening storm surge, damaging wind and heavy rainfall.”

High tides have been present in the coastal areas of Cameron County due to the tropical storm.

RELATED STORY: High tide levels in Cameron County boat ramp

The news release states that residents can report property damage caused by the tropical storm conditions online,