Cameron County leaders seeking to create veterans cemetery

Cameron County leaders are working to create a veterans cemetery in the lower Rio Grande Valley.

The only state veterans cemetery in the Valley is in Mission.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said county commissioners have committed more than a million dollars to the effort.

The idea for the cemetery came from families of veterans who want to bury their loved ones closer to home.

“We've heard for many, many years, and even decades, that it's difficult for a family in Cameron County to have to go to Mission — which is over an hour away — in order to pay their respects and see their departed loved ones on a daily basis,” Treviño Jr. said.

The county is working with state and federal officials to create the veterans cemetery.

A specific location isn't being released until plans are finalized.