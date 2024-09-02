Cameron County man arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting ex-girlfriend

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of kidnapping and attacking his ex-girlfriend before sexually assaulting her, according to a news release.

The alleged attack was reported on August 14. On that day, deputies with the sheriff's office responded to a Santa Rosa residence and made contact with the 39-year-old female victim.

The sheriff's office said the victim reported her ex-boyfriend, identified as 40-year-old Oscar Lauro Martinez, abducted her by forcing her into her vehicle and driving to an unknown rural location and assaulted her, the news release stated.

Investigators with the sheriff's office initiated a criminal investigation and learned Martinez had used a box cutter to cut the victim's clothing and sexually assaulted her, the release added.

Witnesses corroborated the victim's account of events. The victim also underwent a sexual assault examination that yielded evidence of the sexual assault, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said arrest warrants were issued for Martinez. On Aug. 29, the arrest warrants were executed at a Harlingen residence and Martinez was taken into custody on charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and unauthorized use of a vehicle

Jail records show Martinez's bond was set at $207,500.