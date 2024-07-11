Cameron County murder suspect facing new charges after allegedly threatening jail supervisor

Lawrence James Strong. Photo credit: Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

An inmate at the Cameron County jail is facing new charges after allegedly making threats to a supervisor, according to a news release.

Lawrence James Strong, 37, was charged with retaliation against a public servant after he was overheard making threats to a staff member at the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Strong was in custody on charges of murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection with the December 2021 death of Ines Cruz and his son, Manuel Cruz. According to a previous report, the victims were found bound and gagged with gunshot wounds to the head on Old Port Isabel Road, east of Lomo Alta Lake.

According to the sheriff’s office, Strong was transferred to the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center for a disciplinary hearing after contraband was found under his bunk bed on July 2 at the Old County Jail.

On July 4, Strong voiced his complaints to jail staff about the transfer and threatened a jail supervisor by saying “van a ir a su casa a tumbarle el canto,” the news release added.

“This in prison slang can be interpreted as assault or murder to the individual it was meant for,” the news release stated.

The following day, Strong made the threats to the same jail supervisor during a phone call to family, and was overheard saying “cuando vea a ese p*to se le va a caer el canton,” the sheriff’s office stated in the release.

Court records show Strong has a court hearing in September on the murder and aggravated kidnapping charges.