Cameron County officials ask recovered coronavirus patients to donate plasma

Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo joined Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr., to update residents on the newest coronavirus data.

Officials are asking those who have been symptom free for 28 days to donate plasma.

But some people refuse to donate unless their plasma is given to a loved one. Dr. Castillo says not donating actually makes things worse.

"It's to create that pool of plasma so that nobody needs to be waiting in line. and the more people who choose to make that gift and donate into that pool it would be wonderful if that pool was so deep that nobody had to wait. And it wasn't an issue. And you didn't have to try to target it to your relative," said Dr. Castillo.

Another reason for the restriction on targeted donation is that convalescent plasma is an experimental treatment.

