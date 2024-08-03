Cameron County officials ask recovered coronavirus patients to donate plasma
Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo joined Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr., to update residents on the newest coronavirus data.
Officials are asking those who have been symptom free for 28 days to donate plasma.
But some people refuse to donate unless their plasma is given to a loved one. Dr. Castillo says not donating actually makes things worse.
"It's to create that pool of plasma so that nobody needs to be waiting in line. and the more people who choose to make that gift and donate into that pool it would be wonderful if that pool was so deep that nobody had to wait. And it wasn't an issue. And you didn't have to try to target it to your relative," said Dr. Castillo.
Another reason for the restriction on targeted donation is that convalescent plasma is an experimental treatment.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Police: Man killed in La Feria crash while walking on the expressway
-
Police: Overturned tractor-trailer spilling ethanol in Brownsville
-
South Texas Human Rights Center continuing the legacy of its founder
-
Brownsville police arrest man driving stolen vehicle
-
5 On Your Side: Residents seeking help to fix potholes in street...
Sports Video
-
Dak Prescott responds to frustrations from Cowboys fans over playoff loss
-
Valley native serving as athletic trainer at Paris Olympics
-
McAllen rallies behind Shaine Casas in Olympics semifinals
-
McAllen rallies behind Shaine Casas in Olympics semifinals
-
McAllen native Shaine Casas advances to semifinals in Olympics swimming competition