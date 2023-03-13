Cameron County Park Rangers: investigate man's death at South Padre Island park

The Cameron County Park Rangers Division are investigating after a man was found unresponsive while traveling to a park in South Padre Island.

The rangers received a call Saturday afternoon about an unresponsive man, identified as 60-year-old George Walter Hernandez, who was in an RV on Saturday afternoon.

The RV had license plates from New Mexico.

Hernandez was traveling with a couple when he started complaining about chest pains, according to Cameron County Park Ranger Chief Horacio Zamora.

When the travelers arrived at Andie Bowie Park, the couple noticed that Hernandez was unresponsive, so they called 911, according to Zamora.

EMS arrived at the scene and pronounced Hernandez dead. An autopsy has been ordered, but no foul play is suspected, according to Zamora.