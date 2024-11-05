x

Cameron County poll workers prepare for Election Day

Election departments across the Rio Grande Valley are preparing for tomorrow Election Day.

In Cameron County, 68 polling locations will be open on Tuesday.

In Cameron County, voters will be allowed to go to any polling location across the county for the first time. A total of 560 poll workers were recruited to work the election sites on Tuesday.

“As far as staff is concerned, I have my clerks ready to go,” poll worker Art Lopez said. “And we'll be ready to go, and we'll be there bright and early, as you know, polls open from 7 to 7."

Cameron County is expecting up to 25 thousand people to head to the polls. A list of locations is available online.

