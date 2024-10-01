Cameron County Precinct 1 deputy constable killed in crash

A Cameron County deputy constable was killed in a Monday crash.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. posted on social media that Cameron County Precinct 1 Deputy Constable Ruben Garcia died in a vehicular accident.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the agency confirmed a constable from Cameron County Precinct 1 was killed Monday at around 7 p.m. in a crash on Highway 48.

DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez declined to confirm the identification of the victim, adding that they are investigating the crash.

Other officials such as Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz confirmed the death of Garcia.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.